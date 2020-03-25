It may not feel like festival season is upon us with a global epidemic happening, but Insomniac is doing its best to keep us entertained through the lulls of social distancing.





Footage from Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, EDC Orlando, EDC Mexico, Hard Summer and Okeechobee is being replayed via Insomniac Rewind — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you have some downtime, check out live sets from your favorite music festivals via YouTube and

We miss the bright lights flashing though our vision, the main stage vibrations hitting us right in the feels, and getting lost in the crowd, brushing shoulders with thousands of friendly strangers (or new best friends — however you see it). A live stream may not be able to replace these sensations, but it’s the next best thing.

EDC Las Vegas is still set to go down May 15 – 17, 2020. Organizer Pasquale Rotella plans to keep hopeful attendees updated with the most “clear and accurate information.”

In the meantime, Insomniac Rewind brings the festival right to your living room! Watch here!

Insomniac Rewind: Live 24/7

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Insomniac