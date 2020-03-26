After a successful Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon last weekend that drew in more than 3.5 million views, Insomniac has announced a Countdown Virtual Rave-A-Thon for this weekend!





While the distinction between festivals seems a little arbitrary for a virtual live stream, especially considering many of Insomniac’s lineups tend to book very similar artists, the events company always goes above and beyond on decoration. And so while any of the artists for the Beyond event could fit in just as well for the Countdown event, you can bet they’ll have aliens, flying saucers, and more that usually adorns the NOS Events Center every New Year’s Eve.

This weekend, you’ll be able to see:

DJ Soda | Dombresky | Ekali

Flosstradamus | i_o | JVNA

k?d | Lost Kings | Mat Zo | Medasin

Peekaboo | Phantoms | Sacha Robotti

Sage Armstrong | SNBRN | Tisoki

Original Photo by Doug Van Sant for Insomniac Events