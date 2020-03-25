Another DJ/producer has revealed they have COVID-19, this time Paavo Siljamäki of Above & Beyond. The artist went on Instagram Live earlier today to talk to fans when he announced his diagnosis, stating he’s on day 11.





He appears to have contracted it during a stay in Bali when he was getting a massage from a masseuse who had a very “persistent” cough. His symptoms are in line with others who have been diagnosed with the illness, ranging from his own persistent cough, to difficulty breathing, and fevers that come and go.

For most, by day 11, and by his own descriptions of his symptoms and his complexion, it seems that Paavo is on his way to recovery. We wish him all the best!