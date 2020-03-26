There are so many virtual festivals being planned right now as we all self-isolate. Beyond Wonderland just threw one this past weekend, as did the Cardinal Artists roster (which raised nearly $20,000 for COVID-19 relief), and Brownies & Lemonade and more are also planning their own.
So is YouTube channel and label Proximity. The channel has sponsored tons of events over the years and with a strong internal network of artists, managers, and agents, has been able to create a festival of its own with some absolutely huge names! Check out the tentative lineup below:
Don Diablo | Kaskade | Alison Wonderland | A-Trak | Louis The Child
3LAU | Gryffin | Flosstradamus | G Jones
Dabin b2b Said The Sky | Nurko | MitiS | Seven Lions | DallasK
Ghastly | Two Friends | Sandro Cavazza (Avicii Tribute Set)
Medasin | Arty | NGHTMRE | Seven Lions | Jason Ross
The festival will apparently stream next weekend. The announcement was made in a Discord chat and we can’t wait for the official news!
Photo via Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events