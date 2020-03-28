Hey girl, hey boy! Superstar DJ, here we go!





The lyric is iconic, and the producers behind it even more so. The Chemical Brothers have been gracing stages for more than two decades, and now their classic hit “Hey Boy Hey Girl” is getting a modern remix from a throwback alias, David Guetta as Jack Back.

Jack Back has been hitting hard since David Guetta first introduced the project last year, and this new cover is no exception. It’s powerful and groovy in all the right ways, masterfully updating it after it released over two decades ago.

Check it out below!