David Geffen Booed Off Social Media for Out-of-Touch Quarantine Posts from Yacht

David Geffen — founder of Geffen Records, DreamWorks Pictures and more — has been booed off social media after flaunting his riches during this difficult time of quarantine.





As the music industry and the world faces unprecedented struggles, Geffen has found it especially important to let his 83.7k followers know he’s out here, thriving on a yacht. Just how out-of-touch can one be? Allow the photos below demonstrate.

“Sunset last night … isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus,” he captioned a snapshot featuring his yacht and a stunning sunset view. “I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

The comments section exploded. Geffen made his social media profile private. Then, he resorted to deleting his entire account.

However, the internet never forgets…

Source: Page Six