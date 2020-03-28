After last night’s Countdown Virtual Rave-A-Thon with Ookay, Peekaboo, Tisoki, JVNA, and more, the show continues tonight with an all-star ensemble that includes Flosstradamus, Mat Zo, k?d, and others.





Insomniac continues to bring its larger than life design and vibes to the small screen, doing what they can with the resources available. Though we aren’t out raving, we can have a party to ourselves with these epic sets.

Find set times here for tonight and tune into Insomniac’s YouTube to see the festivities begin at 8pm PST tonight!

NÏGHT ØNË WÂZ ÄN ALÏEN MÖVÏE‼️👽💚 ŠHØUT 2 @pasqualerotella ➕ ÂLŁ ÂBDÛCTED ÂRTÎŠTŠ🌎🛸💥💥2NÏGHT WÊ HÄCK yør LÏVESTRÊÄMS ÂGÄĪN @ 8 PM PST✅ PRÊPÂRÊ ÛRSÊLVÊŠ‼️#VIRTUALCOUNTDOWN pic.twitter.com/eT6CLcw0BH — Countdown NYE (@countdown_nye) March 28, 2020

Original Photo by Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events