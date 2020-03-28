Dillon Francis gave Gerald his big break recently in presenting his first-ever DJ set, “Hump Day Heaters.”





If you were expecting to see a show — well, you’ve got one. Gerald front and center spinning at least one deck, Laguna Beach visuals rolling in the background, Britney Spears framed on each side of the booth, and a mid-2000s playlist worth obsessing over.

Gerald’s flawless performance opens up with T-Pain’s “Buy U A Drank” and from there he throws down nothing but bangers. Nelly, Kelis, The Black Eyed Peas, Gwen Stefani, Shaggy, 50 Cent, Lil Kim and more — and he ends it on Britney’s “Sometimes.”

Perhaps we appreciate this set because it throws it back to a time when life was much more simple. Music videos were still on MTV, Britney was in her prime — and these were the hottest tracks.

“Gerald’s first DJ set ever,” Dillon shared, “go support him he’s so nervous! He’s throwing down some classic hump day heaters I swear!” Watch below — the stream begins at 30:00.

Hump Day Heaters with Gerald (Livestream #1)

