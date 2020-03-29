The streaming world rejoiced at this beautiful moment that occurred over the weekend… when Porter Robinson discovered the piano in Half-Life Alyx.





The producer was live streaming on Twitch when he stopped for a minute to play out “Shelter” and the chat exploded with comments. The clip was instantly saved and uploaded, so we can play it back again and again — and in doing so, we get chills every time.

Earlier this year, the incredible song went certified Gold by the RIAA, for reaching 500,000 sales or equivalent. It probably won’t be long before “Shelter” with Madeon is declared certified Platinum, 1,000,000 sales or equivalent.

While we’re missing out on live shows and music festivals during this time of social distancing, little moments like this could only exist in a virtual space — and we’re grateful for the music.

Porter Robinson Plays “Shelter” in Half-Life Alyx