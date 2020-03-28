Louis The Child Releases New Bootleg of “It Might Be Time” by Tame Impala

At the beginning of lockdown nearly two weeks ago, Louis The Child made a pledge to start dropping some unreleased remixes exclusively on their YouTube. It began with their remix of “Womp Womp” by Valee, and they followed it up with their Tame Impala remix for “It Might Be Time” this past Thursday.





The remix is fresh and fun, leaning heavily on Tame Impala’s psych rock sound for the main melody while adding some heavier drums and a more dancey rhythm to keep things fun and club-oriented. It’s really the best of both worlds with Kevin Parker’s inimitable vocals and the whimsical production style of LTC.

Listen below and expect more in the coming weeks!

