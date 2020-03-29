Praise the streaming gods, because Skrillex just signed up for a Twitch account.





Many DJ/producers and fans alike have caught the live stream bug during this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and we’re beyond excited Skrillex is joining the bandwagon. Even better, he plans on live streaming to raise money for relief programs during this difficult time.

He updates in the post below:

hi my new nick name is boomer daddy and I’ve been setting up twitch, OBS and discord for the last 5 hours … my brain is on overload right now and on top of that I’m feeling pretty stir crazy today. I’m fine though , could be worse. now ..Like I said on my live a couple days ago… im just playing catch up on all the tech stuff but I should be streaming in the next few days. I really wanna start raising money for the different relief programs out there. So you all can help too by add/ subscribe me to on twitch. Sending ALL the love to everyone out there but most importantly to those out there who really need it right now.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for production tips, previews of WIPs, and full sets — the possibilities are endless.

Follow Skrillex on Twitch: twitch.tv/skrillex

Photo by Marilyn Hue