via press release





This past Friday and Saturday night, aliens returned to Southern California as earthlings from across the globe tuned in to Insomniac Events’ YouTube from 8pm to midnight to experience the Countdown Virtual Rave-A-Thon, hosted by Pasquale Rotella and some very special extraterrestrial visitors. During the immersive, interstellar experience, artists including DJ Soda, Dombresky, Flosstradamus, i_o, JVNA, K?D, Los Kings, Mat Zo, Medasin, Ookay, Peekaboo, Phantoms, Sacha Robotti, Sage Armstrong, SNBRN, and Tisoki delivered out-of-this-world performances to millions of viewers across YouTube, Twitch, and Huya.

Reminding the community to “Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Positive” while grubbing down on a questionable diet of Doritos, Ding Dongs and White Claws, Rotella asked each DJ Countdown-themed questions before their sets, learning that Dombresky actually believes in aliens while Ookay would bring his laptop, Nintendo Switch and his dog if he could travel to space with only three things. With Rotella decked out from head to toe in his alien mind control deflection unit—and flanked by his own alien sidekick, “Trillion Toth”—Insomniac’s Virtual Countdown Rave-A-Thon featured no shortage of memorable moments, including live interruptions from infamous Insomniac World News reporter, Dick Winkle.

Relive the invasion with human DJ sets at insom.co/VirtualCD.

Photo by by Gabie Tiano