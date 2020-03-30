Everyone wants to do something good to ease others’ suffering and anxieties during this tumultuous time, but consideration should be given to how one goes about doing that. It’s hard to think that an entire team saw this video from Don Diablo, from storyboarding to concept to approval, and still decided to put it out.





In theory, the video has a good message. “WE are facing difficult times but WE are in this TOGETHER,” Don Diablo writes in the caption. “Let’s stay strong, support each other and create an even better FUTURE on OUR beautiful planet.” Not so bad, right?

Unfortunately, the content of the video undermines the message it promotes, depicting CGI recreations of some of the year’s worst disasters so far, including COVID-19 (depicting it in particular with a caption reading Wuhan, China, rather than the name of the virus, something most have labeled as being dangerous to inciting racial prejudice), the Iran airplane missile incident, and, most egregiously, the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in February.

Don Diablo already deleted the tweet with the offending content, though it remains up on Instagram, where the replies are comparatively far more positive. Still, the replies on Twitter don’t disappear when you delete a tweet out of shame.

Plenty have already shared screen recordings of the video, as well, to make sure others are aware of what he tried to sweep under the rug. An apology would be a good first step, but it’s unclear if one is coming as keeping the Instagram video up, a social share with more positive reactions, implies he doesn’t think the content is wrong, just that he wants to hide the negativity it has unleashed in his replies.

We will update this article if and when an apology is issued. Until that time, see replies to the original tweet below.

In case you missed @DonDiablo’s completely tone deaf promotional/inspirational(?) video that features 3D renders of Australia in flames and Kobe’s helicopter crashing in to a hillside with his own music in the background – here it is. It looks like a Modern Warfare cutscene. pic.twitter.com/5G0UD23W2r — zaddy (@snackdaniels) March 30, 2020

Sorry man deleting the tweet is not gonna be enough this time: pic.twitter.com/RaHiHUwfbd — Josh Goodman (@JustJOSH_ingYa) March 30, 2020

Could be a career ender this one. Wow. — Sean Eames (@SeanEames1) March 30, 2020

i've been on this planet for 30 years, and this is by far the worst thing i have ever seen. it's so bad im tweeting you twice. please take this down dude good lord. — JayKode (@JayKode) March 30, 2020

this man really hired someone to render a 3D video of Kobe's helicopter crashing into a hillside and put his own music behind it to tell us to stay strong in the current crisis lmao this is PEAK DJ social unawareness https://t.co/iRFv7XAKGX — Litty Kitty (@HexCougar) March 30, 2020

looks like that Don Diablo tweet finally got deleted, but you know what, at the end of the day he actually was successful in bringing us together… to shit on his lack of judgement lmao — Litty Kitty (@HexCougar) March 30, 2020

Yo you need to practice some social distancing from the computer and Twitter after this. Wtf lol — Pablo Artigas 🎛 (@PabloArtigas85) March 30, 2020

you gotta just delete this and say you got hacked 😭 — RØKKR Justin Fargo-P (@silly702) March 30, 2020

Love you don diablo but this is something else… — Ahnika💕(63%) (@ahnikalh) March 30, 2020

This promo and whoever came up with it needs some social distancing — NADERI 🐆 (@itsnaderi) March 30, 2020

Bro this is WACK. Delete this fucking now. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/ALJNgAS7yJ — Greg (@GregLongman13) March 30, 2020

The virus is one thing, but the helicopter and the plane crash????? Nah THIS AINT IT. — APOLLO NASH #LoneWarrior (@ApolloNashMusic) March 30, 2020

Dude, this seems like you're exploiting tragedies to promote your music and brand. I'm sure that wasn't the case so please reconsider this post. — JRKUERVO (@JRKUERVOGAMING) March 30, 2020

you gotta fire your entire team and then quit social media forever after posting something like this chief — cal (@its_cal_yo) March 30, 2020

?????? — aseem the dream (@hotelgaruda) March 30, 2020

I refuse to believe this went past managers eyes before posting. — Eric Ananmalay (@ericananmalay) March 30, 2020

Absolutely brutal, completely insensitive and tasteless. Delete this!! — EMATA (@ematamusic) March 30, 2020

You and your team wylin — TAE || We The Plug (@ImTooFast_) March 30, 2020

lmfaooooooooooo — chet porter (@chetporter) March 30, 2020

@DonDiablo WTF did I just watch? It's bad enough DJs are making Covid-19 inspired songs (all Trash btw), but this going waaaaay too far. I miss when EDM was about escapism… — Darrio (@DarrioWWW) March 30, 2020

Bruh did y'all just really animate Kobe's helicopter crash and the plane getting shot down? Please delete this. — Bear (@BearUNLV) March 30, 2020

who thought this was a good idea — GЯIMΞCRΛFГ® (@GRIMECRAFT) March 30, 2020

