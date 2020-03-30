Though Tomorrowland this year hasn’t been postponed or cancelled yet, it’s not wasting any time getting ahead of the curve by announcing a live stream United Through Music tomorrow. With a select lineup, including a solo set from Dimitri Vegas, and sets from Afrojack, Lost Frequencies, and Vintage Culture, they’re bringing some of their favorite artists to the small screen.





The live stream begins tomorrow at 15:00 CEST (that’s 6am PST… woof) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tomorrowland.com and One World Radio, so you should be able to go back and watch what you’ve missed.

See the full schedule below and be sure to tune in!

Join the global connection and unite through the power of music, with Dimitri 'Vegas' Thivaios, Lost Frequencies,… Posted by Tomorrowland on Monday, March 30, 2020

Photo via Tomorrowland