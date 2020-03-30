The dance music industry has been humbled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.





At this point, the gravity of the situation is real and glaring, but nobody is 100% sure what kind of lasting impact the shutdown will have on the music world. As a veteran touring DJ, Ferry Corsten puts it all into perspective form his own.

He shares: With all that traveling and performing there was the growing sense that we were all invincible. But looking at it now, with some distance, you understand that what is happening at the moment is a reality check. That’s very important because for many of us who are constantly working you become part of this big bubble and when something like this virus happens and everyone is staying home, you realise that entertainment is not the first priority.

Corsten promises, when he’s given the green light he’ll be back on tour. See more below.

Also, check out his new album, As Above So Below, here.

