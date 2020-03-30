Due out next Friday is the first song from Deadmau5 and Steve Duda as BSOD since “Super Breakfast” in 2013. The collaboration was first teased last week, but we’re only just now getting our first listen of the track, now known to be titled “No Way, Get Real.”





It’s hard to get a full idea of the track with only a 15-second clip, but having listened to it on repeat over the course of writing this piece, I can assure you it is firmly stuck in my head. The rest of the track is sure to be just as fun and bouncy with some extra flair thrown in.

You can hear the full track on April 10. Follow the link in the tweet below to pre-save!

Photo via Rukes.com