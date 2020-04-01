The Chainsmokers have done the unthinkable with their hit “Closer” featuring Halsey. The track spent at least 11 weeks atop Billboard’s Top 100 chart, and broke records on the Dance/Electronic Chart and Pop chart, as well. Now, it has been certified 12-times platinum, 12 million equivalent units in the U.S. alone between pure purchases and streaming equivalents, a feat only ever accomplished by four songs before it.





Only Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie” and Justin Bieber and Ludacris’ “Baby” have also been certified 12-times platinum. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” is actually the only track to go beyond, as it went 13-times platinum.

“Closer” was previously in an 11-way tie with other certified 11-times platinum songs including Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

via Forbes | Photo via Tomorrowland