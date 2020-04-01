Though the fate of Tomorrowland in July is still uncertain, fans will be pleased to know that the epic TomorrowWorld is making its official return this year, and organizers have some huge plans in store. According to a press release from the festival, it will now invariably ring true to its name as it moves to space.





“The problem we faced with the last TomorrowWorld was the inclement and unpredictable weather,” festival organizers said. “So we thought, why not take weather out of the equation?”

In order to bring the idea to fruition, the festival had to find a partner who was well-versed in large gatherings, space, and logistics — no small feat. Thankfully, Elon Musk turned out to be the consummate individual for the job.

“Once we brought the idea to Elon, we could immediately see the wheels start turning in his head. He offered a bunch of ideas, but nothing that would quite match with the vision we had in mind. Thankfully, SpaceX has been developing a floating fortress secretly ever since Elon saw Captain America: Winter Soldier and they’ve graciously agreed to not only unveil it for the first time for the return of TomorrowWorld this year, but also give us use of its facilities for the whole weekend!”

Attendees will travel to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada where they will board sub-space shuttles to take them to the fortress where they will walk through military-grade sanitizing rooms to avoid any contamination. The ship sports nearly 50,000 individual crew bays where ticket holders will be able to bunk by themselves, along with 20,000 doubles and 10,000 triples, for a maximum of 120,000 attendees for this one-of-a-kind event.

Artists will apparently be shuttled in by day and will leave all together after the night is done to alleviate any overcrowding on the fortress.

Of the partnership, Elon Musk says, “I’m honored to be debuting our Air Fortress for the first time with TomorrowWorld, a company that shares many of the values that I prioritize in my own companies. We will work night and day to make sure everything is ready by the time all 120,000 people are ready to board and party until they drop… well, not off the fortress, that would be bad.”

Disclaimer: Happy April Fool’s. We know right now that everyone is hurting, and #NoAprilFools is even trending, but we felt that to not bring levity and laughter to an otherwise very grim period in our lives wouldn’t be in line with how we do things. Though we aim to briefly deceive, our aim is not to anger or inflame any pre-existing issues, but to flip the script and examine a world where the inconceivable thrives. We hope you and yours are staying healthy during these trying times.

Photo via Rukes.com