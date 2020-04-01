After weeks of fans asking what’s happening to EDC Las Vegas in May, a inside source has allegedly told Billboard that the festival is officially moving to October 2-4. Sadly, this is not an April Fool’s.





Pasquale Rotella of Insomniac Events posted on Instagram yesterday that he would be announcing something regarding the festival this week, but it seems the cat is out of the bag. Right now, the festival is still scheduled for its original date, May 15-17, but with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging live events over the world for the foreseeable future, many found it highly unlikely the festival would retain those dates.

It’s unclear if the festival will still offer camping in the cold Vegas autumn, but there’s been no indication that it won’t follow the festival at this time.

An official announcement is expected this week.

via Billboard | Photo via Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events