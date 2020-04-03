Music lost another legend today in Bill Withers.





The soul singer known for timeless classics such as “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” passed away at age 81 due to heart complications related to cardiovascular disease.

Although Withers hadn’t been active in music for decades, he left a lasting impression with eight albums, three GRAMMY Awards, Hall of Fame status, and his greatest hits, deeply rooted in our culture. These are songs we’ve laughed to and cried to — when times are good and when times are bad.

His family shared in a statement:

We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, “Lean on Me” has resurfaced as an unspoken anthem — as it tends to do in times of trouble.

Rest in peace, Bill Withers. Thank you for the music.

Lean On Me – Bill Withers

Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine

Source: Rolling Stone