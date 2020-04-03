Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity’s Digital Mirage Festival kicks off today, and it’s easily the biggest online music festival/live stream we’ve ever seen. Today alone you can see sets from Dab the Sky (Dabin B2B Said the Sky), Seven Lions, 12th Planet, Ghastly, Kaskade, Mat Zo, Yehme2, Arty, and more.





The festival is streaming on YouTube, making it easy for anyone to tune in and watch. It goes live at noon PST and will go until 2:15am PST. See the full lineup for today below!