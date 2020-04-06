Digital Mirage Online Music Festival concluded this past Sunday, having raised over $250,000 over the course of the weekend with 51 stellar artists.





Listen to sets from Digital Mirage Here

Now, everyone should start getting ready because it’s happening again. Though, we’ve known there’s a second weekend as far back as a couple weeks ago thanks to a tweet from Trap Nation, this makes it official. DJs like Felix Cartal, San Holo, and Subtronics already seem to be volunteering for the stream.

With hundreds and hundreds of DJs to choose from, we could do this four weekends in a row and still not repeat a single performer. Stay tuned for more info on Weekend 2 TBA from Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade!