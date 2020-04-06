What would Carole Baskin do? That’s the question you’ll be asking yourself as the new phem x Alison Wonderland collaboration plays out.





With the world under quarantine, the Netflix original documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness brought us together. Although the content is ruthless and messed up, somehow we can all relate to the train wreck that is Tiger King. We feel Joe Exotic‘s burning hatred for arch-enemy Carole Baskin, and vice versa.

For “WWCBD?” phem delivers a haunting vocal performance as Wonderland drops a dark trap beat dripping with animal print. We can always expect music eclectic in nature from phem, but with this track’s acoustic textures and eerie tones, this is AW like we’ve never heard her before. Much like the Tiger King, we feel it.

This is some of the finest quarantine content we’ve feasted our ears on. Our only complaint — the fleeting 1 minute 29 seconds has us begging for more. Listen here.

WWCBD? – phem x Alison Wonderland

Photo via Rukes.com