Album announcements this year will very likely soon match the frequency of festival cancellation announcements as artists are forced to stay home and, in all likelihood, are going to be making tons of music. Of course, many albums were already scheduled for release this year; some are continuing as scheduled, and others are, somewhat curiously, being delayed. Others still are just being announced, like Excision announcing he’s working on his next project.





The announcement was made at the end of another message to fans thanking them for the love on his new song with Illenium, “Feel Something.”

“Thanks again for all the love and support!” he says. “I wish I could still be on tour playing for all of you, but in the meantime, I’ll be hiding out in the studio working hard on this new album.”

Keep an eye out for more info about this release as it becomes available!

Photo via Rukes.com