This past weekend, originally aiming for just $100,000 in donations, Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade’s Digital Mirage Online Festival surpassed $250,000 in donations with 51 incredible artists performing across the whole weekend.





Unfortunately, the streams did not stay up after they were aired. Though some artists have said they might upload their sets sometime in the near future, those of us who missed sets for whatever reason would be out of luck if not for the various users at Mixcloud who upload live sets.

Below, you can find 38 out of the 51 artists who played, including many of the bigger artists like Kaskade, Gryffin, Louis The Child, Seven Lions, G Jones, Ghastly, Don Diablo, Valentino Khan, Adventure Club, Ekali, Alison Wonderland, and more. If you can find any of the sets we’ve missed, please let us know in the comments!

We’ve organized the sets below by day they played. Enjoy!

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday: