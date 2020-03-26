After teasing a partial lineup in a Discord chat yesterday, the complete details for Proximity’s online festival, presented with Brownies & Lemonade and Trap Nation, has been revealed. Dubbed Digital Mirage, the festival boasts a lineup worthy of any real life event, and then some.





Pretty much all the artists on the lineup are headliner status, with names like Alison Wonderland, Flosstradamus, Gryffin, Kill The Noise, Kaskade, Louis The Child, Party Favor, Valentino Khan, YehMe2, and even more secret guests still unannounced. Plus, there’s actually a whole second weekend still TBA.

The online festival will take place April 3-5. When you RSVP, you’ll have a chance to win a Virtual Meet & Greet, a $300 gift card, quarantine survival toilet paper + more!

PROXIMITY X BROWNIES & LEMONADE PRESENT OUR FESTIVAL. pic.twitter.com/3cYseA5NH8 — Proximity (@ProximityM) March 26, 2020

APRIL 3-5 !!

PHASE ONE

WEEKEND TWO TBA

🌵🌞🔥⭐️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2tqE7G1vc0 — Trap Nation (@AllTrapNation) March 26, 2020

Photo via Calder Wilson for Insomniac