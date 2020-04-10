Alesso and Liam Payne “Midnight” has finally arrived and it’s the smoothest pop/dance crossover we can possibly imagine.





“Midnight” featuring Liam Payne comes in hot after Alesso and dance music duo DubVision’s joint release “One Last Time.” These singles follow up from Alesso’s recent US Dance Radio #1 record “In The Middle” with SUMR Camp.

The performance video was shot during quarantine and provides an intimate look at both artists in their element. It gives off a feeling of unity with both artists standing together in self-isolation while pushing through. Many of us can relate during this difficult time.

When “Midnight” comes around and you’re feeling alone — just listen.

Alesso – Midnight ft. Liam Payne

Get it: https://Alesso.lnk.to/Midnight

Photo via Rukes.com