Many DJs quickly adopted live streaming as the new reality when self isolation orders were put in place. Others took longer to catch on, and last weekend’s Digital Mirage festival helped bring a huge number of artists into the streaming space for the first time over three days.





Now, 3-time #1 DJ in the world Martin Garrix is making his quarantine live stream debut from his rooftop in Amsterdam tomorrow afternoon. According to a post on Instagram, the set will contain 10 unreleased tracks (both from himself and other STMPD artists), so this is absolutely a can’t-miss set for fans.

Everything begins 7PM CEST/1PM EST on Martin’s YouTube channel. Tune back in tomorrow!

Martin Garrix Live Stream

Photo via Rukes.com