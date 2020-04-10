Home

After Beyond, Countdown, and then HARD, Insomniac is back this weekend with another Virtual Rave-A-Thon, this time bringing the magic of Nocturnal to their headquarters in Los Angeles.


The lineup this time around is one of the strongest yet, featuring heavyweights like Zeds Dead and 12th Planet as well as some wonkier material courtesy of Champagne Drip and some stellar house from VNSSA, Ship Wrek, Bijou, and more.

As usual, tune in Friday and Saturday at 8pm on Youtube.com/Insomniac to join in on the festivities! And for those of you keeping track, Insomniac still has Escape, Dreamstate, Audiotistic, and a couple other brands they can use for live streams in the weeks ahead.

Check back tomorrow for set times and to watch the show!

 

Photo via Jas Davis