After Beyond, Countdown, and then HARD, Insomniac is back this weekend with another Virtual Rave-A-Thon, this time bringing the magic of Nocturnal to their headquarters in Los Angeles.





The lineup this time around is one of the strongest yet, featuring heavyweights like Zeds Dead and 12th Planet as well as some wonkier material courtesy of Champagne Drip and some stellar house from VNSSA, Ship Wrek, Bijou, and more.

As usual, tune in Friday and Saturday at 8pm on Youtube.com/Insomniac to join in on the festivities! And for those of you keeping track, Insomniac still has Escape, Dreamstate, Audiotistic, and a couple other brands they can use for live streams in the weeks ahead.

Check back tomorrow for set times and to watch the show!

Get ready for a wild ride! 🐾🍄 Check out the artists leading our adventure into #VirtualNocturnal this weekend w/ @PasqualeRotella! Turn on those black lights, dawn your rave gear, & get ready to dance the night away. 💜 See you TOMORROW at 8pm PT on https://t.co/TMyQNF3vpQ! pic.twitter.com/orgCMoABBU — Nocturnal Wonderland (@NocturnalWland) April 9, 2020

Photo via Jas Davis