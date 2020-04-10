TikTok is doing its part to help out during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by pledging $375 million to relief efforts.





As one of the biggest apps on the planet, TikTok has the platform and the revenue to make a real difference. According to a report from The Verge, the pledge includes $250 million in funds, $100 million in ad credits, and $25 million in ad space.

Previously TikTok shared in a statement:

We can only stop this virus with a coordinated, global response, where everyone – from every sector – is doing their part. TikTok’s extraordinarily generous contribution to the World Health Organization’s global effort is a perfect example of that. Now is the time for all individuals and companies to come together and fight this virus – because the case for cooperation simply couldn’t be clearer.

This will help NGOs, health authorities, and local authorities to deliver necessary health information, with organizations including Health Heroes Relief Fund, Community Relief Fund, and more.

Source: The Verge