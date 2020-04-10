Tonight, on what would have been the first day of Weekend One of Coachella, trio RÜFÜS DU SOL has announced a special viewing of their unforgettable 2019 performance from the festival. Premiering on YouTube tonight at 8:00 PM PST, fans can relive the band’s emotive one-hour set on the Outdoor Theatre stage, from home. Taking place one year to the date, RÜFÜS DU SOL will redeliver their immersive live concert experience featuring fan-favorite tracks across their collection, to viewers worldwide.





During the premiere, the band will join the YouTube live chat and engage with fans, answer questions and recount stories from the festival. Coachella served as the first date on the band’s SOLACE World Tour last year, taking them from 40,000 attendees on the Polo Field to iconic venues around the globe including Red Rocks, Brooklyn Mirage, Alexandra Palace and Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Having made their Coachella debut in 2016 on the Gobi stage, followed by a surprise DJ set in 2017 on the DoLaB stage, the 2019 iteration holds a special place in their hearts as it marked their largest US festival appearance of their careers at the time.

Photo via Coachella