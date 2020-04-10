Due to COVID-19 and the reality of events in the world right now, Burning Man will not be built in Black Rock City this year.





After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020. Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do. Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.

Still, the event will go on in another way as Virtual Black Rock City 2020. Who would have thought that Burning Man’s 2020 theme, The Multiverse, would be translated in this way? Upon entering the virtual city, you’ll be asked your name and where you’re from. You will also be asked if you can host an event, lead a workshop, volunteer, organize, and even offer peer support.

The virtual city is not open yet, but more information will be coming in the weeks ahead.

As for refunds: “We’re committed to providing refunds to those who need them, but we’re also committed to keeping Burning Man culture alive and thriving, and to ensuring our organization stays operational into next year’s event season — which will require substantial staff layoffs, pay reductions, and other belt-tightening measures. Burning Man Project’s survival is going to depend on ingenuity and generosity. Luckily, our community is rich in both.”

You can read the full update here.