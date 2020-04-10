Insomniac’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon returns again this weekend, with Nocturnal Wonderland serving as the theme!

Tonight, you’ll be able to tune into sets from 12th Planet, ARMNHMR, Arty, Borgore, Born Dirty, Jason Ross, Spencer Brown, and VNSSA — a strong variety of house and bass music that should appeal to most fans.

Watch below!

It's Virtual Rave Day! 🤩🕺🎉 Tune in to #VirtualNocturnal at 8pm PT on https://t.co/csf5nLwCQH! Transform your homes into a Rave Cave and prepare to adventure into Virtual Nocturnal Wonderland. 🐾

Make sure to tag us in your home setups and outfits! We'll be reposting! 💜 pic.twitter.com/gkNSEtDq9o

— Nocturnal Wonderland (@NocturnalWland) April 10, 2020