Insomniac’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon returns again this weekend, with Nocturnal Wonderland serving as the theme!


Tonight, you’ll be able to tune into sets from 12th Planet, ARMNHMR, Arty, Borgore, Born Dirty, Jason Ross, Spencer Brown, and VNSSA — a strong variety of house and bass music that should appeal to most fans.

Watch below!

 

Photo via Rukes.com