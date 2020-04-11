Deadmau5 and Steve Duda have unleashed a new mix as their collaborative project BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) in support of their EP, No Way, Get Real.





Naturally so, the mix has been titled — No Way, Not Another Mix, Get Real. It’s an hour of glitchy, electro goodness, featuring music that brings us back to the early beginnings of BSOD. Going back to the basics, BSOD are able to convey their sound as strong as ever.

Other than the occasional b2b DJ set, these guys haven’t collaborated for years. Their last official release together, “Super Breakfast,” dropped in 2013.

The No Way, Get Real EP by BSOD is out now.

Listen here and explore the mix below.

BSOD – No Way, Not Another Mix, Get Real

Photo via Rukes.com