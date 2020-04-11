Last night, Insomniac invited 12th Planet, ARMNHMR, Arty, Borgore, Born Dirty, Jason Ross, Spencer Brown, and VNSSA to their offices in Los Angeles for a Nocturnal Wonderland-themed virtual rave-a-thon. Tonight, the festivities continue with Zeds Dead, Champagne Drip, Z-Trip, Ship Wrek, Bijou, Demigod, and TJR.





Unlike past weeks, the sets for last night’s stream have not gone up yet, and will probably be added to Insomniac’s YouTube either tomorrow or the beginning of next week.

As always the stream goes live at 8pm PST. Watch below!