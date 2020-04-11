Gorillaz are back with the third installment in their Song Machine series, begun earlier this year with “Momentary Bliss” (featuring slowthai and Slaves) and “Désolé” (featuring Fatoumata Diawara). Now out is “Aries” with Peter Hook and Georgia.





Hook is best known as the bassist and co-founder of English rock bands Joy Division and New Order; he’s joined by English synthpop producer Georgia on the new single, a combo that results in this uniquely soothing, psych-rock ish new single.

In a statement about the new song, Gorillaz guitarist Noodle said, “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.” Speaking as someone whose birthday is this Sunday, I can neither confirm nor deny that statement. But I appreciate the sentiment nonetheless.

Listen to “Aries” below.