Detroit techno legend Kevin Saunderson has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), but thankfully he’s already bouncing back.





In the eye-opening home videos below, Saunderson explains his symptoms — how he was “very weak” for several days and experienced other virus-like indicators such as cold sweats, cough, etc. However, he’s currently in recovery and hopes to be back to normal — as close to normal as possible — soon. He looks forward to making music, spending time with his family, and going back to business as usual.

Saunderson shares:

So I didn’t expect the results I had, but I have tested positive for Coronavirus. I feel fine, I am going to stay safe, at home, on my vitamins, eating well and resting lots. To be honest I never expected to have to do a video like this, but look at me, my goodness! Thank you for all your kind words, your positivity and energy has definitely made me feel better. Peace and love to all, stay strong.

We’re wishing Kevin Saunderson a speedy recovery and our thoughts go out to him and his family.

Stay safe everyone.

Kevin Saunderson Addresses Coronavirus

