Kid Cudi Asks Why “Day N Nite” Is Trending On Twitter – The Answer? Zeds Dead

Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter overnight to find his classic hit song “Day N Nite” was trending on Twitter — all thanks to Zeds Dead.





Last night, Hooks threw down a virtual set via the Nocturnal Wonderland live stream and not only got “ZEDS DEAD BABY” trending on Twitter, but “Day N Nite” as well. It was the Crookers remix of the iconic track that sent EDM Twitter into a spiral — and today, everyone is still talking about it.

This goes to show the power of Insomniac and online festivals such as these. Although we can’t be together right now IRL, we’re all together in spirit.

Hopefully the news has made it’s way to Kid Cudi by now…

ZEDS DEAD BABY, ZEDS DEAD.

Day N Nite Trending

Why is Day N Nite trending and why am I not sleep? 🤔 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 12, 2020

Much love to everyone that tuned into our streams last night! Hit #2 trending on Twitter and even had Day n Nite trending too 😂 pic.twitter.com/TJGOUyMwXg — ZEDS DEAD (@zedsdead) April 12, 2020

Zeds Dead made my night when he played Day N Nite by KID CUDI 🥺🥰🔥🔥💘 !!! pic.twitter.com/Aifa3WwB9Z — J.F ☣️ (@_Jaxkieee) April 12, 2020

… yo Cudi didn't even perform tonight and Zeds Dead played is Day N Night (crookers remix) and… its trending at … 25 in the states….?!? Ummm what??!!!?? Shows you HOW MANY PEOPLE LOVE @KidCudi ❤❤❤❤❤ Will say it again til the end of time… owe a lot to his music 🙏 — Darren Kim (@TheDarrenKim) April 12, 2020

Photo: Oh Dag Yo