Concerts “Realistically” Won’t Return Till Fall 2021

In today’s terrifying Covid-19/Coronavirus news, the vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania; host of a new podcast about coronavirus, “Making the Call”; and author of the forthcoming book “Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?” Zeke Emmanuel has presented some daunting statements in a new New York Times discussion for the music industry.





In short, he’s made the prediction that concerts, festivals and other large-scale live events won’t return nearly as soon as many are hoping for. Despite Coachella and EDC‘s postponement to the end of the 2020, Emmanuel is now predicting these events won’t come to fruition.

“I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

This is a truly scary thought for the music industry at large, which depends largely on concerts, clubs, festivals and other forms of live music to survive. Whether this prediction is accurate, nobody can really say at the moment… but, here’s to hoping it’s not.

Photo via Graham John Bell for Insomniac Events