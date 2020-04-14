On week four of Insomniac’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon series, the events company invited Zeds Dead to perform for their Nocturnal-themed stream and the duo’s Hooks absolutely brought the house down.





Not only getting ‘ZEDS DEAD BABY’ trending on Twitter but also ‘Day N Nite’ for playing out Crookers’ 2008 remix of Kid Cudi’s seminal track, the hour-long set is easily one of the group’s best to-date. Starting out with some choice drum & bass, moving into heavier bass and even dropping some grime into Ginz and Joker’s classic “Purple City.”

In fact, the first 20 minutes or so were all throwbacks. And it was glorious to witness. He also sneaks in a couple IDs, one with Diplo at 23:57 and another with Yultron at 43:28. (Go to 1001tracklists for full tracklist.)

Now, you can relive the magic below as Insomniac has officially uploaded the set to their YouTube channel. Check it out below!