Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” snags #4 spot on most played songs of the 2010s

You thought we were done with the ‘Top’ lists for the last decade? Think again. BBC Radio 2 just counted down their top 40 most-played songs of the last decade and we bet you can guess at least a few of them with your eyes closed (metaphorically, of course).





“The top 40 most-played songs are the sounds that radio producers and broadcasters have consistently played throughout the last decade and will evoke many memories for all of us,” said Peter Leathem, boss of the music licensing company which compiled the chart.

Six of the songs on the list actually remained from the ’90s including Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” But coming in at #4 is our own electronic darlings Daft Punk with their massive hit, “Get Lucky.”

“Get Lucky” finds itself in good company, sandwiched between Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera, “Moves Like Jagger” at #3 and Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” at #5.

See the top 10 below.

Top 10 most played songs of the 2010s

1. Pharrell Williams, ‘Happy’

2. Adele, ‘Rolling In The Deep’

3. Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera, ‘Moves Like Jagger’

4. Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rogers, ‘Get Lucky’

5. Justin Timberlake, ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’

6. Black Eyed Peas, ‘I Got A Feeling’

7. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, ‘Uptown Funk’

8. OneRepublic, ‘Counting Stars’

9. CeeLo Green, ‘Forget You’

10. Kings of Leon, ‘Sex On Fire’

via BBC