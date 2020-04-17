Couch Lands Is LIVE NOW With Never Before Heard Full Sets From Lost Lands ’19

Couch Lands is officially live! Beginning this morning at 10am PST, fans will be able to catch never before heard full sets from Lost Lands 2019. In years past, due to the single-channel stream and two stages going at any time, there has never been a complete set streamed from the festival — until now.





Today, catch sets from Subtronics, Ghastly, Borgore, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Cookie Monsta b2b Doctor P b2b Funtcase, Rusko, two hours of Excision, and more.

It’s all streaming live on Twitch right now! Check out the stream and set times below.

Watch live video from lostlands on www.twitch.tv

Couch Lands kicks off this Friday at 1pm ET, get ready Headbangers! Relive these complete sets for the first time ever including 20+ hours of never-before-seen content! Follow https://t.co/IrdGeQuEWl to get notified when we’re live! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HHwZQ6cemK — Lost Lands Festival (@lost_lands) April 15, 2020

