Tomorrowland Enters Week 3 of Live Streams with Alesso, Vini Vici, and More

Tomorrowland has gone live for the third week in a row, bringing celebrated top tier artists to their live stream every week for United Through Music. This week, Alesso, Martin Solveig, Vini Vici, and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano graced the decks.





Over the course of four hours, get every flavor of house and psytrance as these DJs make their way through their exhaustive tracklists.

Tomorrowland was officially cancelled this week, so there’s a good chance these live streams will not only continue, but will grow even larger.

Parts of the streams were interrupted, but you can watch all of it via Tomorrowland’s Facebook here or check out the (mostly complete) clips below!

United Through Music | Alesso Bringing his glorious sound to United Through Music. Give it up for Alesso, live from Los Angeles – USA. Schedule:15:00 Martin Solveig16:30 Sunnery James18:00 Vini Vici19:00 AlessoTimes in CEST. Posted by Tomorrowland on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

United Through Music | Sunnery James The world is United Through Music. Give it up for the banging beats of Sunnery James (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano) all the way from Friesland – The Netherlands.Schedule:15:00 Martin Solveig16:30 Sunnery James18:00 Vini Vici19:00 AlessoTimes in CEST. Posted by Tomorrowland on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

United Through Music | Martin Solveig Join the global connection and unite through the power of music. Tune in and dance to the beats of Martin Solveig live from Paris – France.Schedule:15:00 Martin Solveig16:30 Sunnery James18:00 Vini Vici19:00 AlessoTimes in CEST. Posted by Tomorrowland on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images