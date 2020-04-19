Couch Lands Day 3 is LIVE NOW with Excision, Illenium, NGHTMRE & More [WATCH]

Couch Lands is saving our dark, bass-filled souls during quarantine!





Excision just officially announced set times for today and the stream is as heavy as we could ever imagine — with day 3 already well underway, best TUNE IN NOW!

Tynan kicks things off at 2:00 PM EST, followed up by sets from Blunts & Blondes b2b HE$H, Peekaboo, Herobust, NGHTMRE and more. Plus, today we’ll be treated to a very special Excision Detox set and that epic Excision b2b Illenium set we can’t wait to relive.

Lost Lands sets like these are sure to set the tone for years to come.

Check out the live video here and set times below. Happy Couch Lands!

Couch Lands Day 3

Watch live video from lostlands on www.twitch.tv

Photo via Jake West Photo