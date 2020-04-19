With most of 2020 canceled, RÜFÜS DU SOL join the club…





The group just announced May/June dates on their upcoming tour are officially canceled. The difficult decision has been made to cancel versus postpone likely because of Ticketmaster‘s new policy, which originally only allowed for refunds on canceled events.

Interestingly enough, Ticketmaster has changed its game plan after receiving backlash on the new policy. According to a report, the site will honor and refund postponements related to COVID-19.

Regardless, RÜFÜS DU SOL have already dropped the news:

Unfortunately due to the ongoing health risks and travel restrictions posed by COVID-10 – we are cancelling all of our May/June shows. Refunds will be available from place of purchase.

We explored rescheduling these shows, however we were advised that cancelling was our only option in order to trigger immediate refunds to ticket buyers.

Major props to RÜFÜS DU SOL for putting fans first.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Tour Canceled