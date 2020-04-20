[FIRST LISTEN] Adventure Club Reveal New Remix Of Said The Sky Collaboration Out This Friday

Adventure Club & Said The Sky dropped their collaboration “Already Know” with Caly Bevier last year, and now AC are teasing their own melodic dubstep remix of the single, out this Friday.





The Canadian duo are known for bringing melodic dubstep to the masses nearly half a decade ago, and though they’ve released a number of different styles before and since, it remains one of their most iconic sounds. Now they’re heading back to their roots for this one-of-a-kind remix which is already sounding absolutely beautiful.

This Friday, they’ll release the single, teasing a minute of it in the reveal on social media (below) with just enough of the drop to get us more than ready for it.

Check it out below, and pre-save it here!

Photo via Adventure Club