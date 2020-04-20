Quarantine just got better, because Excision is bringing a new series — Lost Lands: Couch Lands — to a screen near you.





Over this past weekend, Lost Lands broadcast live sets from Excision b2b Illenium, Subtronics, Cookie Monsta b2b Doctor P b2b Funtcase, Rusko, Borgore, Ghastly, Dion Timmer, SVDDEN DEATH, WHIPPED CREAM, 12th Planet and many more. Not only were we able to relive some of the best moments from 2019 and some never-before-seen sets, fans were able to join together from home and experience it together.

In Excision’s words: It was truly special to see everyone come together for Couch Lands this weekend! Props to all the artists and fans for giving us your energy and helping us get through these tough times. Thank you to all of you who have shown us love, we can’t wait to be back out there with you.

There’s plenty more where that came from, as Excision announces Lost Lands’ Couch Lands series. Brand new sets are coming soon from Rusko, Subtronics, Al Ross, Boogie T, Bear Grillz, Champagne Drip, Minesweepa, Com3t, Stuca, Zia, Tisoki and — ok, just check out the full lineup below.

As it stands, Lost Lands 2020 (irl) is set to take place September 25 – 27, 2020. In the meantime, we’ll be breaking rails from home.

Lost Lands: Couch Lands

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands