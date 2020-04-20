Voodoo Music + Art Experience is the latest in music festival cancellations for 2020.





The event, was originally set to take place over Halloween weekend, October 30th – November 1st in New Orleans. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, even Fall dates seem uncertain for large-scale festivals such as these.

Last year, the festival featured Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Rezz, Zhu, Bring Me The Horizon, and more.

Keeping the health and safety of fans a top priority, Voodoo sets its sights on next year. The official Facebook page shares the following — “Voodoo krewe, a statement regarding Voodoo 2020 and 2021. Stay safe and see you in City Park October 29-31, 2021!”

Currently, September and October are stacked with festivals, but Voodoo’s cancellation is a testament to the uncertainty the music/entertainment industry faces. Coachella, Movement, Bonnaroo, EDC Las Vegas and many more have rescheduled for later in the year — but only time will tell if they’re able to happen as planned.

Stay safe, everyone.

Here is an updated Fall 2020 festival calendar as of 4/17 — We have started going backwards with more subtractions than additions the past week. pic.twitter.com/iuzXOqGtEx — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) April 17, 2020

Photo via roho foto for Voodoo Music + Art Experience