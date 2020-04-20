This past weekend, for the fifth week in a row, Insomniac hosted their Virtual Rave-A-Thon series, this time showcasing the dastardly horror of their annual Halloween festival, Escape.





Once again, the decorations and vibe made us feel like we were (nearly) there at the festival ourselves. Yultron, No Mana, Slushii, Dillon Nathaniel, Duke Dumont, and more took control of the decks over eight hours and two nights, donning their best costumes — or at least what they could manage in the off-season.

For those keeping track, Insomniac has now featured Beyond Wonderland, Countdown, HARD, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Escape brands. Still left are Audiotistic, Dreamstate, and EDC. Though they’re not festival brands, they could even feature Basscon and Bassrush, as well.

Stay tuned for the announcement for whatever this coming weekend will bring. In the meantime, check out all the sets from this past weekend below!