Post Malone Ties Himself for Longest-Running Top 10 Song of All Time

Post Malone is on another level when it comes to making hits…





His 2019 single “Circles” just officially tied with another track of his, “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, as one of the longest-running top 10 hits ever.

“Circles,” which served as the third single off the artist’s third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding, has now officially spent 33 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard‘s iconic Hot 100 chart. The song joins Ed Sheeran‘s smash hit “Shape of You” and Maroon 5 x Cardi B‘s collaboration “Girls Like You.”

We’ll see if Posty can hang on for another week and break the record… Currently, “Circles” is sitting pretty at No. 6 on the chart, so we’re pretty sure he can pull it off.

Shoutout Chart Data for the info!

.@PostMalone's "Circles" has now spent 33 weeks in the Hot 100's top 10. It ties @edsheeran's "Shape of You", @maroon5 & @iamcardib's "Girls Like You" and Post Malone & @SwaeLee's "Sunflower" as the longest running top 10 hit ever. — chart data (@chartdata) April 20, 2020

Photo via Broken Lightbulb Productions